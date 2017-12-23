This Hilton Head fishing boat got an amazing close encounter with a great white shark

More Videos 0:09 Police, SWAT on scene of barricaded subject Pause 1:20 Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:30 Milo the Robot Debut at Socastee Elementary School 2:21 Off-duty police officers draw guns during altercation at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk 1:31 Top baby names of 2017 1:52 CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 0:50 Got a few million dollars lying around? These Myrtle Beach homes could be yours Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" Chip Michalove Outcast Fishing

