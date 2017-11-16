Ocean Lakes named ‘Mega Park of the Year’ by national association for sixth year

Ocean Lakes Family Campground, a subsidiary of The Jackson Companies, has been named the top mega park in the country – the sixth time the family-owned campground has earned the industry’s highest award.
The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds presented Ocean Lakes with the coveted “Mega Park of the Year” award during the association’s annual conference this month in Raleigh, N.C. The award is given to the campground that consistently delivers exceptional guest experiences as a result of its all-around excellence.
“We are so thrilled to again bring the ‘Park of the Year’ award home to Myrtle Beach,” said Lance Thompson, general manager and vice president of Ocean Lakes Family Campground, in a press release. “Our team constantly strives for excellence in every aspect of our operation to ensure that our guests are truly ‘happy campers.’ It’s rewarding for our team and leaders to be recognized nationally for their dedication to making Ocean Lakes the premier campground in the country.”
The largest campground on the East Coast, Ocean Lakes boasts a variety of lodging including 859 campsites and 2,565 annual lease sites featuring beach houses and mobile homes that are available to purchase or rent. Guest amenities include a mile of oceanfront, Sandy Harbor Water Park, Sandy Mart, Meet n’ Eat, an award-winning Recreation program and more. The gated campground also features an RV Center with a store and repair technicians; Golf Car Sales, Service and Rentals; camper storage and 24/7 security patrol. The 310-acre park is open year round and accommodates between 25,000 and 35,000 guests a day during an average summer day.
The national association selects a top campground for the Park of the Year award in small (0-100 sites), medium (101-250 sites), large (251-499 sites) and mega (500+ sites) divisions. To earn the honor, a campground must deliver consistent exceptional guest experiences as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement.
“Ocean Lakes is well known among campground owners and operators as a top-notch destination that sets the standard for others in the industry,” said Paul Bambei, president and CEO of the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. “We applaud the Jackson family as well as the campground managers and teammates for always going the extra mile to help guests make family memories that last a lifetime.”
Nelson and Mary Emily Jackson opened Ocean Lakes in 1971 with 30 campsites and one bathhouse and operated the campground until they passed away in 2010. The Jacksons’ five daughters still own Ocean Lakes and guide its growth, including the addition of a high-end, resort-style water park in 2016.
Johnny Williamson, chairman of the board of directors of The Jackson Companies, credited the teammates, management and family with successfully transitioning the campground to the next generation while maintaining the core values that made it special from the start. That makes winning this year even more special, he said.
“Nelson and Mary Emily would be very proud,” Williamson said. “We pulled together and did it together.”
