Where to eat along the Grand Strand

There are many restaurants to try along the Grand Strand, from seafood, to breakfast, to meals prepared for landlovers. Check out our list of the best places to eat in Myrtle Beach!
Sea Captain’s House
Built in 1930, Sea Captain’s House offers breakfast, lunch and dinner menus with seafood, salads, food for landlovers and more! Located in Myrtle Beach for years, Sea Captain’s House has stood the test of time, standing through various hurricanes and change of owners.
Address: 3002 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
Phone: 843-448-8082
Hours of operation:
Breakfast: 6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Website: http://www.seacaptains.com/
Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant
Captain George’s offers a range of buffet items, as well as gluten free and menu items for landlovers. Captain George’s is a chain restaurant with other locations in Virginia Beach, V.A., Williamsburg, V.A. and Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
Address: 1401 29th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Phone: 843-916-2278
Hours of operation:
Monday - Thursday: Open at 4 p.m., last seating at 9 p.m.
Friday: Open at 4 p.m., last seating at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday: Open at 12 p.m., last seating at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday: Open at 12 p.m., last seating at 9 p.m.
Website: https://captaingeorges.com/pricing-location/myrtle-beach-sc
Chesapeake House
Open for breakfast and dinner, Chesapeake House offers buffet selections for people of all ages. With seperate menus for kids and seniors, the restaurant is open to locals and tourists alike.
Address: 9918 U.S. 17 North, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572
Phone: 843-449-3231
Hours of operation:
Costa Coastal Kitchen & Bar
Open for lunch and dinner, Costa is the perfect spot for a date as well as for a quiet family dinner!
Address: 4606 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, S.C., 29576
Phone: 843-2991970
Hours of operation:
Sunday - Monday 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Website: http://costamyrtlebeach.com/
Wahoo’s Fish House
This creek side restaurant offers many dishes from fresh Murrells Inlet seafood to sushi, making it perfect for locals and tourists alike. Alongside the restaurant is Wahoo’s Bar & Marina which offers live music that can be enjoyed after dinner.
Address: 3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, S.C., 29576
Phone: 843-651-5800
Hours of operation:
Happy hour: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday - Monday
Dinner: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday - Monday
Website: http://www.wahoosfishhouse.com/
Hot Fish Club
Located in the oldest existing building along the Grand Strand, Hot Fish Club offers live music as well as dinner options, and a place for locals and visitors to hang out.
Address: 4911 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576
Phone: 843-357-9175
Hours of operation:
Tuesday - Sunday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Website: http://www.hotfishclub.com/
Flying Fish Public Market & Grill
This part-restaurant, part-market is shaped after the Pearlz Oyster Bar concept and Seattle’s Pike’s Place Public Market. Located right along the Intracoastal Waterway, the restaurant offers a unique view for those looking for a relaxing meal.
Address: 4744 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Phone: 843-663-3474
Hours of operation:
Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Website: http://www.flyingfishmarket.com/
Preston's Family Seafood Restaurant
This buffet offers a variety of seafood and meat. Located near Barefoot Landing, the restaurant is an ideal location for any vacationer looking to get off of the beach, or take a break from shopping.
Address: 4530 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29582
Phone: 843-272-3338
Hours of operation:
Open at 4 p.m. February through May
Open at 3 p.m. June through August
Website: http://www.prestonsrestaurant.com/
Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar & Ribs
Located along the marina in the Intracoastal Waterway, Boardwalk Billy’s is known for their live music and sushi.
Address: 1407 13th Ave. North, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29582
Phone: 843-249-0900
Hours of operation:
Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. - ?
Website: http://www.boardwalkbillysnmb.com/
Now that you’ve read about the best restaurants in Myrtle beach, you’ll want to read about the top rated seafood in the area. Be sure to also check out the best ice cream and burgers in Myrtle Beach during your vacation!
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
