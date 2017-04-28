A new Hungry Howie’s Pizza location is headed to Myrtle Beach

A new location for Hungry Howie’s Pizza is opening on May 3, located at 4270 River Oaks Dr. in Myrtle Beach.
In order to celebrate the opening of the restaurant a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at 3:30 p.m. On May 3, a special deal is being offered on a large one-topping flavored-crust pizza for $6.99.
On May 3, 10 percent of sales will go to The Grand Strand Humane Society and on May 4, 10 percent of sales will go to Ocean Bay Middle School.
Owner Brian Edelen has partnered with the Humane Society over the past 10 years for various openings and anniversaries for Hungry Howie’s.
A hiring event is taking place on May 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the restaurant. Those interested are encouraged to bring their resumes and join in on the free pizza party.
In total, Edelen is looking to fill 20 positions, 10 delivery drivers and 10 in-store workers, including managers.
Originally from Michigan, Edelen moved to Myrtle Beach in 2005 with the hopes of expanding Hungry Howie’s into the south.
“It’s a great place to open up a store, and it’s worked out well for us [so far],” Edelen said.
With four locations under his belt along the Grand Strand, and one in Fayettsville, N.C., Edelen hopes to open his final Grand Strand location in Socastee in 2018.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
