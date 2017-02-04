Update: Missing woman found in submerged car in Galivants Ferry identified

On Saturday, authorities released the name of a 28-year-old Horry County woman who was found dead Friday inside a car that was submerged in a creek.
Brittany N. Floyd, age 28 from Galivants Ferry, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Pee Dee Road South near Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.
Her cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, which was scheduled to be performed Saturday at Medical University of South Carolina, Hendrick said, but results may not be available until about six to eight weeks later.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the SCHP said the incident was a single-vehicle crash reported about 12:40 p.m. Friday on Pee Dee Road South.
Floyd was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang north on Pee Dee Road South when she ran off the road and into a creek, according to authorities. No further details were available from the SCHP Saturday.
A stretch of Pee Dee Road from Floyd Page Road to St. John Road was blocked in both directions for hours early Friday afternoon while rescue crews worked to remove the car and police investigated.
According to Horry County police, the driver was a 28-year-old woman who had been reported missing by family on Wednesday after she was last seen on Tuesday. On Friday, police said no foul play was suspected in the incident.
Family and friends of Floyd gathered at the edge of the crash scene on the chilly Friday afternoon as there was a sad and an emotional ending to Floyd being missing.
Horry County police and Floyd’s family had been searching for her, according to a police report.
A member of the CUE Center for Missing Persons on scene with family said the organization had recently been contacted about the case before Floyd’s car was discovered.
Floyd was the mother of four children, according to Cyndi Graham with CUE. A gofundme page was set up by a friend of Floyd’s to help pay for her final costs as well as to continue to support her children, according to the page.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
