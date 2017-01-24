Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews respond to mobile home fire in Racepath

Myrtle Beach contractors began work on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Tuesday in a $5.4 million project which will include an auxiliary building with bathrooms, a room for officials and a room the home team; new turf; and an additional set of sprinting lanes on the home side. Changes to the entrance will also allow school officials to install a metal detector. Workers toppled the press box tower in anticipation of building a new one and also began ripping out parts of bleachers, which will be repaired and replaced.
Willie Williams, a 38-year veteran of law enforcement and consultant for the NAACP, presented new ideas for traffic plans during this year's upcoming Bikefest at a meeting Jan. 18, 2017. The NAACP proposes a "flush-out" plan to replace the city's 23-mile traffic loop. City officials say they appreciate the NAACP's input, but see too many issues with the agency's proposal.
Myrtle Beach contractors began work on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Tuesday in a $5.4 million project which will include an auxiliary building with bathrooms, a room for officials and a room the home team; new turf; and an additional set of sprinting lanes on the home side. Changes to the entrance will also allow school officials to install a metal detector.