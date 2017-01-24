City of Myrtle Beach adds new festival to lineup

The city of Myrtle Beach announced a new festival Tuesday afternoon.
On April 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the city’s first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will kick off at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Ave. North along the Oceanfront Boardwalk.
On top of food truck options there will be beer and wine with craft selections, live entertainment, arts and crafts, kid’s activities, and various vendors, including non-mobile food options.
The Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival is also scheduled for the second season, on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The addition of a second day to the festival includes a car show, as well as kid-friendly activities, live entertainment, beer and wine, and non-seafood options for land lovers.
Both festivals are free to attend.
