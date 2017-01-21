Habitit for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two new homes

Valeska Marques hugs Ronnie Parker of R.S. Parker Homes as he hands her the keys to her new house. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Joseph Marques checks out the keys to his family’s new homeSaturday.
Jeremiah Marques looks out his front window for the first time. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
The Strickland family cuts the ribbon on their new front porch. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Teenia Strickland hold oversized scissors. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Teenie Strickland enters hew brand new home for the first time. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
James Marques steps into his family's new home for the first time. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
New neighbors, the Marques family, left and Strickland family, right, listen as their stories are told. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Pastor Trey Kelly of Wellspring Church hands a bible to Valeska Marques. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
The Marques family cuts the ribbon on their new front porch. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Valeska Marques holds the keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Markus Howard, left, welcomes the Strickland family to their new home. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
A crowd gathers to watch as Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicates two adjacent houses in the Village of Dreams neighborhood of Myrtle Beach Saturday, January 21, 2017.
