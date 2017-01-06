Vanessa E. Wyche, Conway native, to be honored for NASA accomplishments

Vanessa E. Wyche, a Conway, S.C. native, is scheduled to be honored at the 2017 Celebration of Inspiring Women on Tuesday, Feb. 7 as part of the Women in Philanthropy and Leadership for Coastal Carolina University.
Wyche is director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate with the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tx.
At the Space Center, Wyche is responsible for working on plans for missions to Mars, including the exploration of systems, engineering and integration, mission concept and architecture development, physical science research, orbital debris, and image science research and opeations, and applied-science mission support.
Wyche has received many honors in recognition of her management, leadership, and innovations including a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, two NASA Achievement Medals, a JSC Innovation Award, 2014 Women@NASA, and a national 2016 Women Worth Watching honoree by Profiles in Diversity Journal.
The Women’s Leadership Conference and Celebration of Inspiring Women is an annual event which honors individuals who are from South Carolina and celebrates their contributions to South Carolina as well as to the nation.
The event takes place Feb. 7 at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Conference Center at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $140 and can be purchased at wiplconference.com or by calling 843-349-5033.
