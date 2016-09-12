$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Little River

A winning ticket worth $4 million in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night was sold in Little River.
The prize ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 860 on U.S. 17 and had all five white ball numbers drawn. The ticket had the Megaplier, which increased the prize from $1 million to $4 million.
Had the winning ticket also matched the Megaball, it would have been worth $111 million.
This is the second largest Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina. A $5 million ticket was sold in October of last year.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $122 million.
Comments