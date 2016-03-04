Wahlburgers to open Myrtle Beach location

Major expansion plans are in the works for Wahlburgers, the burger joint that inspired a reality television show staring Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, including a new location for the Myrtle Beach area.
The Massachusetts-based restaurant, established by fellow brother chef Paul Wahlberg, announced Thursday that 30 new locations will open across the U.S. in major metropolitan areas, including the Grand Strand, Charleston, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The restaurant will also open locations in California, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.
The owners said in a statement they plan to have more than 100 restaurants operating within the next several years. An opening date or specific location for the Myrtle Beach restaurant was not announced.
“We are on the road to bringing Wahlburgers to a city near you,” Mark Wahlberg said in the statement. “We've created this family business with a mission to welcome families and friends from around the world to a place where they can break bread, enjoy some great food and lots of laughs.”
The restaurant inspired a hit reality TV series on A&E that began airing in 2014, and features the behind-the-scenes drama of operating a restaurant as well as their efforts to expand the burger joint to new markets.
The show has featured a unique mix of celebrity guest stars, including NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr., music titan P. Diddy, and Pope Francis I.
Comments