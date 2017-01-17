How to celebrate Southern Food Day

2:47 Conway resident recalls days as Ringling Bros. clown Pause

0:46 Prem1er Community Drumline plays during MLK Day parade

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.14

1:02 Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital prepares for blood drive

1:07 Back up, evaluate is a good first step to swing improvement

1:14 Frying turkeys: how to do it safely