‘175 instant pot’ cookbook a must-have for instant pot owners

This book by Marilyn Haugen is a “must own” for anyone who purchases one of these appliances. A professional recipe developer and veteran cookbook author, Haugen has done all of that work for you. She opens the book with an explanation of how she began to experiment with the Instant Pot. She says, “The result (of her experiments)is this book which offers creative recipes for every meal of the day using the Instant Pot features that work best for you. In this book, it is the HOW that dominates—which setting you should choose to make the dinner you want. In the manner of all good writers, she starts at the “beginning”, in this case explaining the basics of how this appliance works and what you can expect from it in its various configurations—slow cooker, pressure cooker, etc.
Ever skeptical of anything that wants me to add an appliance that could cost from $70-80- when on sale to about $180 at regular retail, I did some research before even opening the book. What I found was that this device was invented to take the place of several items now cluttering kitchen counters and cupboards. This device is an all in one, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan and even a yogurt maker! Websites I admire like www. thekitchn.com effuse over the machine, saying things like “I fell in love with it.” Ratings on amazon.com, target.com , and others that offer ratings, rank it as a good bet in the kitchen.
The downside to using a tool with such versatility is the time it takes (beyond the three or four recipes that come included) to figure out what is best cooked at what setting (rice cooker, slow cooker or pressure cooker, for example). Then, just to be sure we have fully understood, she divides the book into meal categories, and subdivides each meal category by type of major type of cooking in your Instant Pot. In other words, under “Breakfast”, she has offerings for using it as a pressure cooker, several for slow cooker use, and a few “quick and easy” that use the other cook functions. Some recipes use more than one method, underscoring the advantage of this appliance. For example, the Quinoa and Edamame Salad recipe reprinted below uses sauté first and then the rice cooker mode. One appliance to set out and take up counter space. One appliance to clean later instead of two. The variety of recipes in this book will serve as a good start to help you learn to use this versatile kitchen helper. The wide variety of recipes include those many that will to appeal to families recipes that cover a variety of ingredients for people with special health needs (gluten free, etc.) Haugen’s book carefully details the various steps in each recipe, going over each turn of the dial on the multi-purpose Instant Pot.
Haugen likes the Instant Pot so well that she continues to experiment with recipes and invites readers to stop by her blog at www.FoodThymes.com to see her latest creations for this appliance.If you are interested in saving space and time in the kitchen, the Instant Pot is an appliance to consider, and this is THE book you need to put it to good use in your kitchen.
Quinoa and Edamame Salad
From 175 Best Instant Pot Recipes by Marilyn Haugen, reprinted with permission of Robert Rose Publisher
Makes 4 Servings
Instant Pot Functions, sauté and rice cooker
Ingredients Main
2 teaspoons virgin olive oil
½ cup quinoa, rinsed
¾ cup water
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup shelled edamame
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1 small carrot, shredded
1 small cucumber, chopped
1 cup shredded red cabbage
¼ cup chopped peanuts
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
Ingredients for Ginger Soy Dressing
1 ½ tablespoons grated gingerroot
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 teaspoons hot pepper flakes
3 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce
Method
Press sauté . The indicator will read, “normal.” When the display says “hot”, add oil to the pot and heat until shimmering. Add the quinoa and cook, stirring for 2-3 minutes or until lightly toasted. Press Cancel. Add water and salt, stirring well.
Close and lock the lid and turn the steam release handle to “Sealing.” Press “Rice,” the indicator will read “Low Pressure.” Leave the time at 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook edamame according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
When the timer beeps, press Cancel and turn the steam release handle to Venting. When the float valve drops down, remove the lid. Check to make sure the quinoa is tender with a bit of texture. (If more cooking is needed , cover the pot and let stand for 2 minutes.
Fluff quinoa with a fork and transfer to a large bowl. Add edamame, green onions, carrot, cucumber and cabbage, tossing to combine.
Dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the ginger, sugar, hot pepper, lime juice and soy sauce.
Pour dressing over salad tossing to combine. Sprinkle peanuts, cilantro, and basil on top
At A Glance
Title | 175 Best Instant Pot Recipes
Author | Marilyn Haugen
Publisher | Robert Rose Press
Cost | $19.95
