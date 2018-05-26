Myrtle Beach Police crime scene file art. Feb. 1, 2018.
'I just made a stupid mistake.' Woman caught stealing thongs from Walmart, cops say

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

May 26, 2018 12:18 PM

When a 36-year-old woman suspected of stealing from the Seaboard Street Walmart was asked what happened by a Myrtle Beach Police Officer, she said it was on accident, according to the police report.

"I just made a stupid mistake," she said, the report stated.

But when the responding officer followed up with the complainant at Walmart, video showed a different story, authorities said. A camera caught the woman shoving something into a bag and quickly leaving the store, police stated.

"The items were 1 package of thong underwear and 1 pair of pants," according to the report.

The value of the items is totaled at $29.72. And after the woman was arrested, the items were safely returned.

