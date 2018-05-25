Watch the first named storm of 2018 Atlantic hurricane season form over Caribbean Sea

The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
NOAA Ashley Jean Reese
Park rangers help turtle caught on a fishing line

Paul Davis, who was visiting Myrtle Beach, caught Myrtle Beach State Park rangers rescuing a turtle that had a fin caught on a fishing line on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The video shows rangers lifting the turtle out of the water and providing aid.

School bus crashes in Conway area

An Horry County School bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Harper Road, off U.S. 701, in the Conway area. Four people suffered minor injuries, including three children, according to officials.

Victim speaks during bond hearing

A friend of one of the victims address the court during a bond hearing for Garth Treadwell on Friday, May 18, 2018. Treadwell faces numerous charges in connection to a wreck that killed three.