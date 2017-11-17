Here’s why living on the Grand Strand actually makes us happier and healthier

More Videos 1:16 Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year Pause 1:38 CCU soccer team talks NCAA Tournament 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:26 Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 4:36 Livingston duo allows NMB pass rush to pack a punch 3:03 North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the sun rise on the first day of Spring in Myrtle Beach Spring arrives when it reaches a certain height above the equator. This year, spring arrived at about 6:30 a.m., and the sun rose at about 7:30 a.m. in the Myrtle Beach area. Photojournalist Josh Bell took the top of Oceans One Resort to capture the tranquility of the season’s first sunrise. Spring arrives when it reaches a certain height above the equator. This year, spring arrived at about 6:30 a.m., and the sun rose at about 7:30 a.m. in the Myrtle Beach area. Photojournalist Josh Bell took the top of Oceans One Resort to capture the tranquility of the season’s first sunrise. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Spring arrives when it reaches a certain height above the equator. This year, spring arrived at about 6:30 a.m., and the sun rose at about 7:30 a.m. in the Myrtle Beach area. Photojournalist Josh Bell took the top of Oceans One Resort to capture the tranquility of the season’s first sunrise. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com