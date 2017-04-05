Latest News

April 5, 2017 3:24 PM

Fatality in Mr. Joe White Avenue accident identified

By Christian Boschult and Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

cboschult@thesunnews.com

One person is dead Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision near the fire station at 1250 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Pronounced dead at the scene was 64-year-old Joan C. Banks-Miller of Myrtle Beach, said coroner Robert Edge. She was the passenger in a black Kia that was heading west on Joe White Avenue towards the bypass, he said.

Edge said the Kia was engaged in a head-on collision with another sedan.

Two others, including Banks-Miller’s husband, were injured in the wreck and were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby said in a press release that officers were on the scene of the accident and that the condition of the two injured persons was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department urged drivers to avoid Mr. Joe White Avenue between Robert Grissom Parkway and Carver Street while investigators worked the scene.

Two mangled sedans were facing eastward along the westbound lanes Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to piece together what happened in the seconds before the wreck. Airbags had been deployed in a black Kia, whose front end was crumpled in the collision.

A white Lincoln sedan was crashed on top of a downed utility pole.

The accident is still under investigation.

Christain Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

