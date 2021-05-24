‘Coming back stronger’: Granddaddy of SC billfish tournaments makes triumphant return

Home Run Fishing Team

After a one-year hiatus, the granddaddy of South Carolina billfish tournaments — the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament - is back.

The longest-standing event in the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series, the 53rd annual edition of the tournament held out of Georgetown Landing Marina is set for this week and will be the series opener. Fishing is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In 2020, COVID-19 played havoc with the Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series, causing some events to be postponed or canceled and eventually only one of four scheduled tournaments, the Carolina Billfish Classic in June, was held.

This year, only three tournaments will be held in the series, which typically features five events. The other two tournaments are the Carolina Billfish Classic (June 23-26) and the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament (July 21-24).

The MEGADOCK Billfishing Tournament and the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament are on hold this year due to construction at their respective marinas.

Amy Dukes, Tournament Coordinator for the series, is looking forward to a return to normalcy around the docks, starting with Wednesday’s Captain’s Meeting at Georgetown Landing Marina.

“I think we’re going to see a pre-COVID atmosphere and I think everybody is ready to get out and get fishing,” said Dukes. “It’s going to be outside so that’s going to help things as well. We’re coming back stronger than we were before COVID. I’m beyond excited, I’m so ready.”

The boating industry has seen a boon during the pandemic, and that is reflected in a larger-than-normal field of boats that is set to compete out of Georgetown Landing Marina.

“We’re sitting around 70 boats, and we’re typically in the 50s (for the Georgetown tournament),” said Dukes. “It’s an excellent sign. There are definitely more than just the regulars fishing in the tournament.

“COVID definitely got people spending money. We have several new sports fishers that are calling South Carolina home, in Charleston and Georgetown. Some folks that travel up and down the Eastern Seaboard (to fish in billfish tournaments) are joining us for the first time.”

Late May and early June mark the peak time for blue marlin to show up in South Carolina’s offshore waters, hence the traditional time the Georgetown tournament is staged. Dukes says all signs are positive as the tournament approaches, despite numerous windy and rough days in the last few weeks.

“When there have been weather windows, lots of boats have been fishing, and we’ve had reports of blue marlin, white marlin and sails being caught and released,” said Dukes.

Blue marlin are the only billfish species that can be landed and brought to the dock in the tournament.

The federal minimum size for a blue marlin to be harvested is 99 inches, measured from fork of the tail to tip of the lower jaw.

In S.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series events, though, a blue marlin must measure 105 inches to be brought to the dock. If the fish is short, the offending boat would be penalized 600 points.

The tournament was founded by the late Wallace F. Pate in 1968, and has been a staple event in Georgetown ever since, being staged for 52 consecutive years at various locations in town, until 2020 happened.

The tournament was originally held on the waterfront behind the former Nautica Marina building on Front Street. It was then held at Belle Isle Marina from 1978-81 before finding a permanent home at Georgetown Landing Marina since 1982.

The tournament has been a mainstay in the S.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series since its inception in 1988.

SALTT Finale

The final event of the 2020-21 school year in the Student Angler League Tournament Trail was staged a week ago at the Carroll Campbell Marine Complex in Georgetown, and the weather cooperated for the student anglers ranging from elementary school to high school age.

“Winyah Bay finally gave up an easier bay to cross so boat captains could get their student anglers to the fishing holes,” said SALTT director and founder Rayburn Poston. “It was the first time the entire fleet could launch from (the Campbell Complex) since the beginning of the season.”

Following are the Division winners for the season finale followed by the winners in each division for the school year.