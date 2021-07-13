Olympics
The state of South Carolina in the 2021 Olympics: Help us build our athlete list
The Olympics start next Friday in Tokyo, and we need your help.
We’re compiling a list of athletes who are from the state of South Carolina or who have a key connection to the Palmetto State. Perhaps they attended a college here, for example.
See anyone missing from Team USA or another global Olympic team? Email us at statesports@thestate.com and tell us about anyone we’ve left off our list.
Statewide connections
▪ CJ Cummings, Beaufort, USA, Weightlifting
▪ Mahassen Hala, Beaufort, Lebanon, Weightlifting
▪ Raven Saunders, Charleston, USA, Track and Field (shot put)
University of South Carolina connections
▪ Dawn Staley, USA, Women’s Basketball (5x5, Head Coach)
▪ A’ja Wilson, USA, Women’s Basketball (5x5)
▪ Allisha Gray, USA, Women’s Basketball (3x3)
▪ Laeticia Amihere, Canada, Women’s Basketball (5x5)
▪ Wadeline Jonathas, USA, Track and Field (400 meters, 4x400 relay)
▪ Aliyah Abrams, Guyana, Track and Field (400 meters)
▪ Itay Goldfaden, Israel, Swimming (4x100 medley)
▪ Michael Laitarovsky, Israel, Swimming (100 backstroke)
▪ Tom Peribonio, Ecuador, Swimming (200 IM and 400 IM)
▪ Tinky Ho, Hong Kong, Swimming (4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relay)
▪ Julia Vincent, South Africa, Diving (3-meter springboard)
Clemson University connections
▪ Natoya Goule, Jamaica, Track and Field (800)
▪ Andrea Foster, Guyana, Track and Field (800)
▪ Danielle Williams, Jamaica, Track and Field (100 Hurdles)
▪ Kemar Mowatt, Jamaica, Track and Field (400 Hurdles)
▪ Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Jamaica, Track and Field (Shot put)
