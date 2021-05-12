Dave Hyde: Panthers’ Stanley Cup chase arrives with 25 years of pain, near-misses and apathy in the rearview mirror

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Panthers fans who have walked a barren landscape for, lo, this past quarter-century deserve a dream season, a miracle postseason, a playoff run where goals beat the buzzer and there’s more fun than anyone saw coming.

But let’s get this straight: The Panthers just finished the best regular season in franchise history — best home record, best road record, best win percentage.

And they’ve done nothing.

Oh, not nothing nothing, considering the noticeable strides they’ve taken and the hopes they’ve risen. But they’ve done nothing in the context that matters by this time next week. They’re the biggest ant on the farm, considering this team’s history.

When Joel Quenneville took the Panthers coaching job two years ago, his only significant brush with the franchise was beating it as a Colorado assistant in the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals.

That was 25 years ago. It was the last year the Panthers won a playoff series. Quenneville wasn’t aware of that stat when hired — really, no one beyond the dwindling number of fans kept such painful score.

“I was surprised,’' Quenneville said.

That’s not the word most South Floridians use by now. Nor is it anger, frustration, impatience, jinx, hex, spell or any other common sports expression that might apply in other markets. It’s worse. Apathy.

Here’s a story: Doug MacLean, the coach of that magical year of 1996, ate in a bar near his Delray Beach home a couple of decades after all that fun. He asked if the television could be changed to the Panthers game.

“The NFL doesn’t play on Friday,’' the bartender said, showing the Carolina Panthers first come to mind in the Florida Panthers’ backyard.

That’s not the burden of this current team. Nor is there any historical weight on them from years of failure. It’s been such a regular, relentless descent to irrelevance it’s hard to know how quickly the magic of 1996 wore off.

Maybe it started when a popular player, Stu Barnes, was traded to Dallas. Remember the furor? Well, no, most don’t. But general manager Bryan Murray, a good man, was so livid at the reaction he stormed at the media that night, “I’ll be here longer than you will.”

Murray left in 2001. That was a year after Pavel Bure was effectively benched in a playoff series against New Jersey after scoring a league-leading 59 goals in the regular season. See what the regular season means?

And so the trail of tedium went. Iron-fisted general manager Mike Keenan seemingly came to an agreement to sign goalie Roberto Luongo one summer night in 2006 and traded him the next day to Vancouver. That’s how bad goes to worse.

Luongo returned in 2014. His jersey was rightfully retired considering he’s the franchise’s best player. But his best years were in Vancouver. Does that tell you enough about the Panthers’ plight?

No owner built on the opening success of H. Wayne Huizenga. One likeable owner, Alan Cohen, told people he preferred owning horses to hockey players because, “They don’t talk back.” His best horse was aptly named: Wait A While.

Everyone waited. And waited. And quit paying attention. Even blips of success couldn’t be trusted. When the Panthers made their one playoff appearance in the past eight years in 2016, they seemed on their way with a young team.

They celebrated by not just firing their coach, Gerard Gallant, early the next season but having him take a taxi from the Raleigh arena after being notified. Gallant was then hired by Las Vegas and took the team to the Stanley Cup Finals the next year.

Gallant’s replacement, Tom Rowe, had never been an NHL coach or general manager. Suddenly, he was both. Was it his fault when everything went kaput again?

Five years later, the Panthers are back in the playoffs behind Quenneville and new general manager Bill Zito. The draw isn’t great, considering the Tampa Bay Lightning are the defending champs, who are adding healthy stars to the lineup in Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

The Panthers beat Tampa Bay with fists and goals in the final two games Saturday and Monday. That capped the best regular-season in franchise history. They secured home-ice advantage. Quenneville is impressed to a point.

“I think we’ve made giant strides from last year to his year,’' he said. “But it doesn’t matter. It matters what we do going forward.”

Twenty-five barren years say as much.