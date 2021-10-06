Christian McCaffrey practiced with the Panthers for the first time since his injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returns to practice on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. WednesdayÕs practice was McCaffreyÕs first on-field practice since he strained a hamstring during action against the Houston Texans. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since straining his hamstring two weeks ago.

He was one of the first to arrive to practice Wednesday. It’s unclear whether he’ll play on Sunday against the Eagles. He will likely be a gametime decision.

But the fact he was able to practice showed progress.

When he suffered the injury, it was initially feared he might be out for a while.

McCaffrey has missed 14 games since the 2020 season with various injuries, ranging from an AC Shoulder joint, a high-ankle sprain, quad injury and now a hamstring.

The Panthers missed him in Week 4 when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 36-28.

Before McCaffrey’s injury, he had accounted for 41% of the Panthers’ offense.

While McCaffrey practice, starting linebacker Shaq Thompson and starting left tackle Cameron Erving were not there.

Thompson suffered a foot injury last week and won’t play on Sunday. Rhule said it is a two-week injury, but said there was a possibility he could return in Week 6.

Erving is dealing with a neck injury and could also be out. Rhule said rookie offensive tackle Brady Christensen or Trent Scott could fill in for him, if needed.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was a full participant Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Offensive guard guard John Miller and outside linebacker Haason Reddick were also full participants.

