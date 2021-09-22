If Broncos are sold, John Elway reportedly wants to join group to buy the team

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Denver Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Elway has selected a defensive player with his first draft pick six times in his nine drafts. AP Photo

John Elway has worn many hats for the Broncos since the team acquired him in a trade with the Colts in 1983.

Elway was a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, general manager and is now the Broncos president of football operations. Could he be the team’s owner in the future?

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported Elway “has interest in being part of (an) ownership group if the team should be put up for sale.”

The Broncos are not up for sale at this time but there is a sense from many that it eventually will.

The 9News story the franchise is currently being held in the Pat Bowlen Trust, and it “would either be run by Brittany Bowlen, a daughter of late owner Pat Bowlen, provided certain conditions be met, or would be put up for sale.”

Elway is not the only one who hopes to buy the Broncos.

CBS Sports reported former Broncos and Colts quarterback Peyton Manning has spoken with potential “suitors” for the team.

“(W)ith the team in limbo for years and with the squabbles among the Bowlen heirs quite public, interested parties have been planning for years for the eventual transaction,” CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora wrote Sunday.

“Manning is well aware of the situation, given his tenure with the team and his roots in Denver, sources said, and has had contact with potential ownership groups to glean how he might be able to have a role both as a potential minority investor as well as perhaps with the management of the team as well.”

Two other potential suitors for the Broncos are rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Front Office Sports said those “two names keep popping up as potential new NFL team owners, although it wouldn’t be a collaborative effort.”

As for Elway, he may regret a decision he made more than two decades ago as the Action Network’s Darren Rovell noted.

