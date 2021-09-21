Carolina Panthers will place one of their starters on injured reserve

Carolina Panthers guard Pat Elflein, center, gathers with his teammates prior to action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Elflein is being placed on IR. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers starting left guard Pat Elflein is expected to go on the team’s short-term injured reserve with a hamstring injury, The Observer has learned.

Elflein suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and did not return. On Monday, Matt Rhule ruled Elflein out for Thursday’s game.

The Panthers will likely start Dennis Daley in his place. Elflein’s designation will allow the Panthers to add A.J. Bouye to the 53-man roster without having to release a player.