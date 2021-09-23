Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Texans game? Here are the TV and radio stations

The Panthers have a chance to prove themselves in front of a national TV audience this week.

Carolina (2-0) will play the Houston Texans (1-1) on NFL Network on Thursday night with TV coverage beginning at 8 and kickoff set for 8:20. For folks in Charlotte, the game will be simulcast on WSOC-TV Channel 9.

You can stream the game at Panthers.com, through the Panthers’ mobile app, or via streaming services YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.

And you can also listen to the game on the radio at WBT-AM 1110 AM in the Charlotte market. On the call, you’ll hear Mick Mixon, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke and Kristen Balboni. (See a full listing of local affiliate radio stations below.)

Panthers radio network

City State Station Frequency Abemarle NC WSPC-AM 1010 Asheville NC WWNC-AM 570 Bedford VA WLVA-FM 94.1 Blacksburg VA WPIN-AM 810 Burlington NC WKRR-FM 92.3 Camden SC WPUB-FM 102.7 Charleston SC WYBB-FM 98.1 Charlotte NC WBT-AM 1110 Charlotte NC WBT-FM 99.3 Cherrwille NC WCSL-AM 1590 Chesterfield SC WVSZ-FM 107.3 Columbia SC WMFX-FM 102.3 Concord NC WEGO-AM 1410 Concord NC WEGO-FM 98.3 Elkin NC WIFM-FM 100.9 Fairmont NC WSTS-FM 100.9 Fayetteville NC WFNC-AM 640 Florence SC WWFN-FM 100.1 Greensboro NC WKRR-FM 92.3 Greenville NC WTIB-FM 103.7 Greenville SC WROQ-FM 101.1 Hamlet NC WKDX-AM 1250 Henderson NC WIZS-AM 1450 HendersonviIle NC WHKP-AM 1450 HendersonviIle NC WHKP-FM 107.7 Hopewell VA WHAP-AM 1340 Jacksonville NC WJNC-AM 1240 Kinston NC WRNS-AM 960 Lincolnton NC WLON-AM 1050 Lynchburg VA WLVA-AM 580 Lynchburg VA WLVA-FM 94.1 Lynchburg VA WPLI-AM 1390 Lynchburg VA WPLI-FM 107.5 Manning SC WYMB-AM 920 Morehead City NC WTKF-FM 107.1 Myrtle Beach SC WSEA-FM 100.3 Newton NC WNNC-AM 1230 Raleigh NC WCMC-FM 99.9 Richmond VA WURV-FM 106.1 Roanoke VA WPLY-AM 610 Roanoke VA WPLY-FM 101.1 Rock Hill SC WRHM-FM 107.1 Rocky Mount NC WZAX-FM 99.3 Salem VA WPLY-FM 98.5 Salisbury NC WSAT-AM 1280 Salisbury NC WSAT-FM 103.3 Shallotte NC WVCB-AM 1410 Shelby NC WOHS-AM 1390 Spartanburg SC WROQ-FM 101.1 Statesville NC WSIC-AM 1400 Statesville NC WSIC-FM 100.7, 105.9 Topsail Beach NC WNTB-FM 93.7 Wilmington NC WNTB-FM 93.7 Winston-Salem NC WKRR-FM 92.3

What channel is the Panthers game on?

▪ Channel: NFL Network. (Find out which channel NFL Network is with your satellite or cable package using this tool. All you have to do is type in your zip code and cable provider.)

▪ Local channel: WSOC-TV9

▪ On the call: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

