Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Texans game? Here are the TV and radio stations

The Panthers have a chance to prove themselves in front of a national TV audience this week.

Carolina (2-0) will play the Houston Texans (1-1) on NFL Network on Thursday night with TV coverage beginning at 8 and kickoff set for 8:20. For folks in Charlotte, the game will be simulcast on WSOC-TV Channel 9.

You can stream the game at Panthers.com, through the Panthers’ mobile app, or via streaming services YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.

And you can also listen to the game on the radio at WBT-AM 1110 AM in the Charlotte market. On the call, you’ll hear Mick Mixon, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke and Kristen Balboni. (See a full listing of local affiliate radio stations below.)

Panthers radio network

CityStateStationFrequency
AbemarleNCWSPC-AM1010
AshevilleNCWWNC-AM570
BedfordVAWLVA-FM94.1
BlacksburgVAWPIN-AM810
BurlingtonNCWKRR-FM92.3
CamdenSCWPUB-FM102.7
CharlestonSCWYBB-FM98.1
CharlotteNCWBT-AM1110
CharlotteNCWBT-FM99.3
CherrwilleNCWCSL-AM1590
ChesterfieldSCWVSZ-FM107.3
ColumbiaSCWMFX-FM102.3
ConcordNCWEGO-AM1410
ConcordNCWEGO-FM98.3
ElkinNCWIFM-FM100.9
FairmontNCWSTS-FM100.9
FayettevilleNCWFNC-AM640
FlorenceSCWWFN-FM100.1
GreensboroNCWKRR-FM92.3
GreenvilleNCWTIB-FM103.7
GreenvilleSCWROQ-FM101.1
HamletNCWKDX-AM1250
HendersonNCWIZS-AM1450
HendersonviIleNCWHKP-AM1450
HendersonviIleNCWHKP-FM107.7
HopewellVAWHAP-AM1340
JacksonvilleNCWJNC-AM1240
KinstonNCWRNS-AM960
LincolntonNCWLON-AM1050
LynchburgVAWLVA-AM580
LynchburgVAWLVA-FM94.1
LynchburgVAWPLI-AM1390
LynchburgVAWPLI-FM107.5
ManningSCWYMB-AM920
Morehead CityNCWTKF-FM107.1
Myrtle BeachSCWSEA-FM100.3
NewtonNCWNNC-AM1230
RaleighNCWCMC-FM99.9
RichmondVAWURV-FM106.1
RoanokeVAWPLY-AM610
RoanokeVAWPLY-FM101.1
Rock HillSCWRHM-FM107.1
Rocky MountNCWZAX-FM99.3
SalemVAWPLY-FM98.5
SalisburyNCWSAT-AM1280
SalisburyNCWSAT-FM103.3
ShallotteNCWVCB-AM1410
ShelbyNCWOHS-AM1390
SpartanburgSCWROQ-FM101.1
StatesvilleNCWSIC-AM1400
StatesvilleNCWSIC-FM100.7, 105.9
Topsail BeachNCWNTB-FM93.7
WilmingtonNCWNTB-FM93.7
Winston-SalemNCWKRR-FM92.3

What channel is the Panthers game on?

Channel: NFL Network. (Find out which channel NFL Network is with your satellite or cable package using this tool. All you have to do is type in your zip code and cable provider.)

Local channel: WSOC-TV9

On the call: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

