Want to watch or listen to the Panthers-Saints game? Here are the TV and radio stations

Trying to follow the Carolina Panthers as they take on the New Orleans Saints in an early but consequential NFC South matchup? Look no further.

The game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and will be broadcast on Fox. That means channel WJZY FOX46 if you’re in Charlotte and FOX50 if you’re in Raleigh/Durham.

These channels should be accessible over the air and included in basic cable satellite packages, or on YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.

Local fans can view the game on Panthers.com via a mobile web browser or the Panthers’ Mobile App. (Visit the Panthers’ website for more information on this.)

You can also follow the game on the radio (see local affiliates below) or on DirecTV with NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re outside the Panthers TV market.

Panthers radio network

CityStateStationFrequency
AbemarleNCWSPC-AM1010
AshevilleNCWWNC-AM570
BedfordVAWLVA-FM94.1
BlacksburgVAWPIN-AM810
BurlingtonNCWKRR-FM92.3
CamdenSCWPUB-FM102.7
CharlestonSCWYBB-FM98.1
CharlotteNCWBT-AM1110
CharlotteNCWBT-FM99.3
CherrwilleNCWCSL-AM1590
ChesterfieldSCWVSZ-FM107.3
ColumbiaSCWMFX-FM102.3
ConcordNCWEGO-AM1410
ConcordNCWEGO-FM98.3
ElkinNCWIFM-FM100.9
FairmontNCWSTS-FM100.9
FayettevilleNCWFNC-AM640
FlorenceSCWWFN-FM100.1
GreensboroNCWKRR-FM92.3
GreenvilleNCWTIB-FM103.7
GreenvilleSCWROQ-FM101.1
HamletNCWKDX-AM1250
HendersonNCWIZS-AM1450
HendersonviIleNCWHKP-AM1450
HendersonviIleNCWHKP-FM107.7
HopewellVAWHAP-AM1340
JacksonvilleNCWJNC-AM1240
KinstonNCWRNS-AM960
LincolntonNCWLON-AM1050
LynchburgVAWLVA-AM580
LynchburgVAWLVA-FM94.1
LynchburgVAWPLI-AM1390
LynchburgVAWPLI-FM107.5
ManningSCWYMB-AM920
Morehead CityNCWTKF-FM107.1
Myrtle BeachSCWSEA-FM100.3
NewtonNCWNNC-AM1230
RaleighNCWCMC-FM99.9
RichmondVAWURV-FM106.1
RoanokeVAWPLY-AM610
RoanokeVAWPLY-FM101.1
Rock HillSCWRHM-FM107.1
Rocky MountNCWZAX-FM99.3
SalemVAWPLY-FM98.5
SalisburyNCWSAT-AM1280
SalisburyNCWSAT-FM103.3
ShallotteNCWVCB-AM1410
ShelbyNCWOHS-AM1390
SpartanburgSCWROQ-FM101.1
StatesvilleNCWSIC-AM1400
StatesvilleNCWSIC-FM100.7, 105.9
Topsail BeachNCWNTB-FM93.7
WilmingtonNCWNTB-FM93.7
Winston-SalemNCWKRR-FM92.3

What channel is the Panthers game on?

If inside the Panthers TV market

Cable: Fox

Streaming services: YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Vidigo, SlingTV

If you’re outside the Panthers TV market

DirecTV with SundayTicket

