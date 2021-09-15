Panthers could get some offensive line help on Sunday against the Saints

Carolina Panthers offensive guard John Miller (67) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) AP

Panthers starting right guard John Miller has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether Miller will be ready for Sunday’s game, but he is expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice, a good sign for an offensive line that struggled against the Jets.

The Panthers’ offensive line allowed 14 pressures Sunday, and Sam Darnold was hit seven times. Dennis Daley, who started in Miller’s place, allowed two pressures and one sack.

Miller started in 14 games for the Panthers in 2020. He suffered a minor injury in training camp but was on track to start Week 1 before he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday, Rhule said he was hopeful Miller could play.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.