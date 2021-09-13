Panthers are losing a key player for 8-12 weeks and added a familiar face in his spot

The Panthers are bringing back Corn Elder to fill in at nickel. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers are adding a familiar face to their roster.

The team is signing cornerback Corn Elder to its practice squad, a league source said Monday.

Elder’s signing comes in wake of news surrounding Myles Hartsfield’s wrist injury. Hartsfield suffered the injury in Sunday’s game against the Jets, and coach Matt Rhule said he will miss at least 8-12 weeks.

The Panthers initially drafted Elder in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He started at nickel corner during the 2020 season and finished with 40 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

However, the Panthers decided not to re-sign him this offseason.

He signed with the Detroit Lions but was cut just before the season.

Teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad 90 minutes before kickoff. Elder will likely be called up Sunday against the Saints.

Hartsfield, who joined the Panthers in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, was one of the standouts in training camp in August. He earned the starting nickel role and was also used as a backup safety.

Hartsfield finished Sunday’s game with two tackles and a pass deflection.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye, who the Panthers signed this offseason, is expected to return in Week 3 after he finishes serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bouye will then start at nickel.