Three bold Panthers predictions as Carolina heads into season opener vs. the Jets

Carolina Panthers Brian Burns, right, celebrates an interception at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Year 1 of the Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers didn’t go exactly as planned.

The Panthers finished 5-11, and though there weren’t many expectations heading into the 2020 season, few were pleased with how they finished.

This season, things can be different. This past offseason, the Panthers added a number of key veteran players, who will be big contributors. They have a new quarterback, who perhaps just needed a fresh start.

And their best player — Christian McCaffrey is healthy again.

1. Brian Burns finishes with double-digit sacks

This isn’t so much of a bold prediction. Burns was close to getting double digit sacks in 2020, after finishing the season with nine. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Burns continued to get better as the season went on even after teams began to realize how much of a problem he presented.

Teams started to double Burns, and the sacks didn’t come as often late in the season as they did early on.

But this year it should be different. Burns has help on the outside from defensive end Morgan Fox and edge rusher/linebacker Haason Reddick. Reddick had 12.5 sacks in 2020.

That will make it tough for teams to focus solely on Burns, freeing him up for more one-on-one opportunities. And if teams do continue to focus on Burns, then Reddick will have his chances, too.

My bold prediction is Burns finishes 2021 with 12.5 sacks.

2. Sam Darnold will bounce back

I’m hesitant to say Darnold will have a great year and all will be well for the Panthers. The film showed that Darnold has many flaws, especially with his footwork. That led to a season in which Darnold threw for only nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

But the film also showed that he can zip passes in tight spaces than most quarterbacks. And if Darnold has improved his footwork and calmness in the pocket, as he says he has, he will bounce back.

He will have better weapons than he did in New York. McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson all have Pro Bowl ability.

Rookie Terrace Marshall looks like he’ll be a good player for Carolina this year.

But whether the offensive line can protect him is the biggest question mark and potential hindrance to Darnold’s progression. When given time, Darnold can make plays. When he doesn’t have time, he gets antsy and begins to rush.

3. Carolina misses the playoffs, barely

The Panthers are better than they were when they finished 5-11 in 2020. They’ve added key veterans at spots that were thin last season. And their core players like Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn and Derrick Brown are a year older.

But Carolina’s success this season will depend largely on their health because they aren’t particularly deep. The Panthers are deep at certain positions such as defensive line and defensive back, but thin at other positions, such as linebacker and running back.

Injuries at those positions can change the complexion of the season, similarly to how it did in 2020. McCaffrey missed all but three games last year, and the Panthers couldn’t establish a running game. Mike Davis was a solid backup, but he rushed for 642 yards, about 700 yards less than what the Panthers were used to getting.

And when Donte Jackson suffered a toe injury, and Eli Apple failed to workout, the Panthers relied on Rasul Douglas, primarily a backup, to fill in. Douglas was solid, but also had some horrible games like the one against the Broncos.

Injuries happen every year, and it may be too much for the Panthers to overcome.

The Panthers have a tough schedule. I think they’ll finish 10-7 at best, and 8-9 at worst, barring an unusual barrage of injuries.

But neither of those records will be good enough to make the playoffs this year.

Donte Jackson touched by being named a team captain

Jackson thought Rhule was joking Wednesday when he informed the fourth-year corner that Jackson’s teammates had voted him to be one of the team’s captains.

But Rhule was indeed serious.

“Definitely something that I’ll carry for the rest of my life,” Jackson said. “It just says a lot about how they view me, and that they respect me. I’m just working every day to be that guy for them. To lead by example.”

Jackson was one of seven players announced as one of the team’s captains Thursday. The others were linebacker Shaq Thompson, McCaffrey, Burns, Darnold, center Matt Paradis, right tackle Taylor Moton and long snapper J.J. Jansen.

Jackson said he often thinks about how far he’s come since his rookie year.

“I think about how people gave up on me,” he said. “They didn’t think I was the caliber player that I was. They thought it was all talk. Dealing with injuries too. ... Every day I wake up, I thank God for where I’ve come from. I’m just continuing to try to elevate every day.”