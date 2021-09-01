Will Grier claimed by new team on waivers, Panthers bring in offensive guard

Carolina Panthers Will Grier runs to make a touchdown at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Quarterback and Charlotte native Will Grier has found a new home.

About 24 hours after the Panthers waived him, the Dallas Cowboys picked him up on the waiver wire Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Panthers claimed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Michael Jordan. The Bengals took Jordan in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. The Panthers will have to make a corresponding move to get their roster back down to 53 players.

The Panthers drafted Grier in the third round of the 2019 draft before parting ways with him Tuesday. He had spent the last two seasons as the Panthers’ third-string quarterback.

The former Davidson Day star started two games for the Panthers at the end of the 2019 season but had disastrous performances. He completed 53.8% of his passes and threw four interceptions.

He played well during this preseason. Returning to Carolina’s practice squad was a possibility, but the Cowboys claimed him.

