Panthers put together their practice squad Wednesday. Here’s who made it so far.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, center, is congratulated by his teammates after he recovered a fumble during second quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 27, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A day after settling on an initial 53-man roster, the Carolina Panthers have begun signing players to the team’s practice squad.

Teams around the league were allowed to begin doing so at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 hours after the deadline to get active rosters from a maximum of 80 to 53 players. The practice squad can compose of 16 players for a second straight year. There can be a maximum of six veterans on the practice squad.

Here is a list of who is joining the Panthers thus far:

▪ Returner/wide receiver C.J. Saunders

▪ Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood

▪ Wide receiver Omar Bayless

▪ Tight end Stephen Sullivan

▪ Center Sam Tecklenburg

▪ OL Aaron Monteiro

▪ Running back Rodney Smith

▪ Running back Spencer Brown

▪ DE Frank Herron

▪ Defensive back Jalen Julius

▪ Cornerback Rashaan Melvin

▪ Safety Kenny Robinson

