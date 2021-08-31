The New England Patriots have cut former Panthers QB and NFL MVP Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline, according to multiple media reports.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was the first to report the news.

Newton, who spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2020 after the Panthers cut him.

Newton started in 15 games for the Patriots. He threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 12 touchdowns and caught one. He missed one game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Newton signed another one-year deal with the Patriots after the 2020 season.

But the Patriots also drafted quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and he played well during the preseason. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots’ final preseason game against the Giants Sunday night. Newton was 2 of 5 for 10 yards and an interception.

Newton missed a few days of practice last week after having to go through COVID protocols. Jones took the majority of the first-team snaps.

The Panthers drafted Newton No. 1 overall in 2011. He won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015 and helped lead the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

But multiple injuries during the latter part of his time with the Panthers, and an expiring contract, caused them to part ways with the quarterback.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

