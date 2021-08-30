Dieter Kurtenbach: Despite injury, the 49ers were right to play Trey Lance in preseason

The San Francisco 49ers were always going to start Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback for their Week 1 matchup against the Lions.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t make such a commitment public, but all the evidence pointed to that being the case.

But now the Niners have no choice but to start Garoppolo in Week 1, as Trey Lance has a chipped finger on his throwing hand, which will keep him out of practice for at least a week.

The injury — which came when Lance hit a Raiders defender’s helmet in the first half of the Niners’ preseason finale Sunday — is a reminder that, for all the hand wringing about the tough decisions teams need to make with the roster and on the depth chart before the start of the season, things usually find a way to fall into place.

But don’t second-guess Shanahan or the Niners for having Lance — or any of the players that took the field Sunday — in the game against a Raiders team that had made a mockery of the exhibition by not bringing 31 players to Santa Clara.

Lance is a rookie. He just turned 21 in May. He played at a small high school in Minnesota — not exactly a cradle of talent — and played only one true collegiate season, 2019, in the second tier of Division 1.

In short, he needs to play football if he’s going to ever justify the Niners’ selection of him with a No. 3 overall pick that took two additional first-round picks to acquire.

And when you play, there’s always the risk of getting hurt.

There’s absolutely no questioning Lance’s talent — his running ability and arm strength make it easy to foresee him as a force in the league. But to expect him to simply go from Marshall High School to North Dakota State to being an all-around impact player at the most important position in professional sports west of the Rockies — quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers — is to ignore the facts. It’s foolhardy. And it’s a hilarious underestimation of NFL talent.

It’s impressive that Lance — given his lack of experience — has looked as good as he has at the NFL level.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

But he needs reps, not only against his own team and its formidable defense, but against other teams who have the intent to hit him, too. They call that “live bullets” in football.

“I think what has been tough on Trey is he didn’t get to play football all last year,” Shanahan said. “So regardless of what happens, I’m always trying to make sure that Trey doesn’t go another year without playing football. We’re going to make sure that we do what’s best for him. Getting him reps on the practice field, hopefully in games too and we’ll see how this all pans out.”

We saw throughout the preseason that if Lance was given more snaps, he played better. There were still a lot of things to develop, but the talent burst off the field when he acclimated himself to the pace of the NFL game — even if the pace in preseason was a bit slower than what he should expect once the real season starts.

“I think he’s gotten better with each game,” Shanahan said of his rookie quarterback. “He’s gotten better throughout the whole process.”

In the meantime, the Niners have devised a plan to help Lance play those much-needed reps while, for the sake of his confidence and the team as a whole, not leaving him out on the field full-time in the early goings of the season.

The Niners debuted their quarterback rotation in Sunday’s exhibition finale.

And boy, where there were a lot of moving parts. The tempo by which the Niners moved Lance and Garoppolo in and out of the game was dizzying for media and fans, so one can only imagine how difficult it was for the Raiders to process.

Or how challenging it was for the 10 other Niners on the field.

These guys are pros, but that doesn’t mean they, like Lance, don’t need real reps inside this new, strange setup in order to feel comfortable.

Only one other team in the NFL has done something like that in recent years and they weren’t working nearly as fast as the Niners appear to want to go.

It’s not the kind of thing that a team wants to try for the first time in Week 1. That’s how you end up with 12-men on the field or, worse yet, a bunch of players who have no idea what’s happening.

The Niners ran the quarterback rotation for two series Sunday. It worked well — substitutions went swimmingly — and then Shanahan, fairly satisfied, handed the reins of the offense Lance full-time for the next few quarters. The rookie quarterback didn’t leave the game after injuring his hand at the end of the second quarter, coming back in for snaps to start the second half.

He brushed off the finger injury — believed after the game to just be a jam. Imaging showed that a bit of bone was chipped. Shanahan declined to say which finger was injured.

Regardless, Lance won’t be able to practice, in earnest, with the team for at least this week — the last week where he could, practically, infringe on Garoppolo’s status as the starter. The injury brings to a halt any positive momentum he might have had behind him.

If Lance is able to return to the field next week, it’ll be as part of a specialized package for beating the Lions.

I still believe that Lance becoming the full-time quarterback for the Niners this season is inevitable. Monday’s injury — though minor — delays that outcome.

But don’t get it twisted: Not playing Lance for extended preseason snaps would have created a far more significant delay to the 49ers’ young quarterback taking over as QB1.