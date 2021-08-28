Football

Panthers roster tracker: All the moves as team makes it way down to 53

Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the bench during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Mark Tenally AP

Every NFL team has to have just 53 players on the final roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers started the work of getting there with a series of moves Saturday afternoon.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest transactions here, and everything you need to know on the state of the Panthers roster.

Saturday releases

Kicker Joey Slye

Tackle Martez Ivey

Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman

Linebacker Paddy Fisher

Linebacker Jonathan Celestin

Safety Doug Middleton

Waived-injured running back Darius Clark (knee).

