Who’s in, and who’s out? Projecting the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man NFL roster

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard, front, is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers Ray-Ray McCloud at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Before the 2020 season began, there was a good deal of uncertainty as to who would make the 53-man roster.

It was Matt Rhule’s first year. The Panthers had parted ways with a number of long-time veterans, and they were going to have to rely on a number of inexperienced players. This season was a little different. While there were still some roster spots that hadn’t been decided until the final preseason game, many of the position battles were already decided.

The Panthers have fewer tough choices to make before Tuesday’s deadline at 4 p.m. There will also be 16 players added to the practice squad this week.

The Panthers already made one significant decision by releasing kicker Joey Slye Saturday, in addition to moving on from six other players

Here is the Observer’s 53-man roster projection:

*Italics indicate a player with practice squad potential.

Quarterback (3)

On the roster: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

JMA: No surprise here. Walker and Grier will be the backups. The biggest question is who is two and who is three. Grier and Walker had similar performances in the preseason. Neither outshined the other.

AG: Neither of the Panthers’ backup quarterbacks has really wowed consistently this preseason, although Walker has largely remained the No. 2 through the preseason. Grier helped his case with a 24-yard touchdown scramble late in the final preseason game, but this is still a room that could use some veteran help.

The 2019 third-round pick could be on the chopping block if the numbers do not work out in favor of keeping three quarterbacks. Rhule said that there is not the same value in keeping three quarterbacks due to COVID-19 as last year, but that it is a factor.

“Both found a way to move the team (vs. the Steelers), which was important,” Rhule said. “PJ brings an aggressiveness and pushes the ball down the field. Will gets us in the right play, really intelligent, has great accuracy, so both really good quarterbacks.”

Running back (4)

On the roster: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Brown, returner Trenton Cannon

Doesn’t make the cut: Rodney Smith, Reggie Bonnafon

Both Smith and Bonnafon have the potential to be injured reserve/practice squad candidates.

JMA: Rhule values players who are available, and Bonnafon and Smith both suffered injuries in training camp, making them unavailable for the preseason.

While that happened, Brown shined in the Panthers’ third preseason game against the Steelers. He rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. And Cannon takes the final spot because of his versatility and the fact that he was one of the Panthers’ best special teams players in 2020.

AG: Hubbard won the backup job to McCaffrey based on his availability, and for his performance on the field. Outside of one missed catch during the preseason game vs. the Steelers, Hubbard had a strong three games.

He finished with 139 yards on 26 carries and six receptions for 46 yards. The fourth-round pick should be a good compliment to this offense.

Fullback (1)

On the roster: Giovanni Ricci

JMA: Ricci did the smart thing by changing his position from tight end to full back. And you know what? He wasn’t that bad at it either, making a catch out of the backfield and even taking a handoff for a short gain.

AG: In the last week Ricci has developed into the only fullback on the roster, but he’s also one of the team’s best special teams players. That’s enough to get a spot. At minimum, he would be a good practice squad player.

Wide receiver (6)

On the roster: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Brandon Zylstra, David Moore, Keith Kirkwood

Injured reserve possibility: Shi Smith

Doesn’t make the cut: Omar Bayless, C.J. Saunders

JMA: For me, DJ Moore, Anderson, Marshall, David Moore, and Smith — before he suffered a shoulder injury in the third preseason game — were locks to make the roster. It came down between Zylstra and Kirkwood for that final spot. Zylstra was likely the favorite heading in, but he did more to hurting than helping his chances Friday night.

AG: In my mind, Zylstra is still a lock despite his mixed performance in the final preseason game.

But with Smith’s injury — Rhule said he’s miss “not too long, hopefully,” but that they’ll have to see — the last wide receiver spot gets tricky. Kirkwood missed so much time in concussion protocol, but played 45% of special teams snaps vs. the Steelers. Rhule gave Saunders plenty of opportunities to prove what he could do as a returner, but there just wasn’t much there. This will likely come down to who the team views as the biggest asset on special teams.

Carolina Panthers Terrace Marshall Jr., right, is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers Tre Norwood at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, August 27, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Tight end (3)

On the roster: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas

Doesn’t make the cut: Colin Thompson, Stephen Sullivan

JMA: Thompson made the roster last season, but with the additions of Arnold, and Tremble and the return of Thomas, Thompson is on the outside looking in.

AG: Ricci gets the special teams spot Thompson had last year. The Panthers will have an upgraded tight end room from last year.

Offensive line (9)

On the roster: Cam Erving, Pat Elflein, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton, Dennis Daley, Trent Scott, Brady Christensen, Deonte Brown

Doesn’t make the cut: Sam Tecklenburg, Mike Horton, Aaron Monteiro

JMA: This was a pretty easy decision. The Panthers brought in Erving and Elflein to start. Scott has been a reliable backup, and Christensen and Brown were drafted to be potentially be starters in the future. Tecklenburg, Horton, Ivey and Montiero were always long shots to making the roster.

AG: The offensive linemen making this roster has felt set for weeks. While the talent might not be quite to the level that Darnold might need to protect him properly, this is where the team is right now. The Panthers will certainly be keeping an eye on any left tackles that may come available in the coming days, but Christensen did get some left tackle snaps during the final preseason game, and looked pretty good. Intrigue, indeed.

Carolina Panthers center Pat Elflein (60) adjusts his helmet, which is covered by a Guardian Cap during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

Defensive line (8)

On the roster: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, Derrick Brown, Da’Quan Jones, Daviyon Nixon, Bravvion Roy, Morgan Fox

Doesn’t make the cut: Christian Miller, Phil Hoskins, Frank Herron

JMA: Miller was a tough one. But the Panthers don’t have as big of a need at defensive end as they did last year. Miller showed this preseason that he can contribute, but keeping him may be hard to justify considering there are other areas of need.

AG: The Panthers defensive line is one of the strongest areas of this roster. Miller ends up being part of the numbers game here, but this a group to be excited about from start to finish. And there is certainly a scenario in which Miller finds his way in, for example, if the team keeps two quarterbacks.

“I think he’s come a long way,” Rhule said pointing to some of his recent run defense. “... I think he’s getting his confidence after a year off, getting his body back to where he feels like he can play at 100%. ... I like the direction he’s trending.”

The rest of the defensive line is certainly set for Week 1. Burns had two turnovers alone this preseason, and Fox will be a valuable interior pass rusher. Miller could end up finding a home on the practice squad, at least to start the year.

Linebackers (6)

On the roster: Haason Reddick, Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Frankie Luvu, Josh Bynes, Julian Stanford

Doesn’t make the cut: Clay Johnston

JMA: Luvu has been one of the more impressive standouts at camp and during the preseason. The Panthers may end up adding another linebacker for depth.

AG: The Panthers traded away Denzel Perrryman to the Las Vegas Raiders after his short-lived career in Charlotte featured a hip flexor and a foot injury after being stepped on. While Carter is now firmly the starting middle linebacker, there is absolutely reason to be concerned about depth. It’s something the Panthers should address before the start of the season.

Carolina Panthers Frankie Luvu celebrates at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Secondary (10)

On the roster: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Rashaan Melvin, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Myles Hartsfield, Keith Taylor, Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Sean Chandler

Suspended first two games and does not count towards 53: A.J. Bouye

Doesn’t make the cut: Kenny Robinson, Jalen Julius

Injured reserve: Troy Pride Jr. (knee)

JMA: The Panthers secondary is one of their deepest groups this season. Myles Hartsfield, a former undrafted rookie has been impressive at the nickel. He could play multiple positions.

AG: Robinson made a couple of splash plays in the preseason, but he did not have that good of a camp. The former fifth-round pick is a good practice squad option, as he was to start the season last year. Outside of that, the Panthers are pretty strong in the secondary, and there shouldn’t be too much concern outside of depth at safety.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, right, breaks across the field during practice at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The team held their practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFLÕs Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Specialists (3)

On the roster: K Ryan Santoso, LS J.J. Jansen, P Joe Charlton

Doesn’t make the cut: LS Thomas Fletcher

JMA: When the Panthers traded their conditional seventh round pick for Santoso, it was all but over for Slye.

AG: This has been Jansen’s long snapping job for some time. Fletcher never performed well enough to surpass the longest-tenured Panther and Jansen brings more to this team than what he does on the field.

Unfortunately for Slye, he lost this job with a missed 49-yard kick in the final preseason game. He may get a shot elsewhere.

*Roster as of 4 p.m. Saturday.