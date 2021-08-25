Panthers trade linebacker Denzel Perryman to Raiders weeks before first game

Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman plays catch with fans along the sideline of Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The team held their practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFLÕs Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers traded linebacker Denzel Perryman, who they acquired this offseason, to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Wednesday night.

The Panthers also traded their 2022 seventh-round pick and received the Raiders’ 2022 sixth-round pick in return.

Perryman had been dealing with a hip flexor injury for much of training camp. While the team was in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he only practiced one day in full pads. He was also limited in Organized Team Activities prior to that. His lack of availability had been a source of frustration for the coaching staff.

The veteran linebacker also dealt with a foot injury after a teammate stepped on him.

He has dealt with injuries for much of his six-year career and has yet to play a full 16-game season. One of the most notable moments of his limited Panthers career came when he showed up to training camp with a speeding ticket after driving 90 mph.

In Las Vegas, Perryman will rejoin defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who previously coached him with the Chargers.

The Panthers signed Perryman in March on a two-year, $6 million deal. The team removed $990,000 in cap space this year and $3 million next year by trading Perryman. The Panthers have $1 million in dead money for each of the next two years.

Perryman, 28, lost the starting middle linebacker job to fourth-year defender Jermaine Carter. Coach Matt Rhule named Carter the starter after Tuesday’s practice, but said that Perryman still has a role in the defense.

“We want to have multiple starters,” Rhule said. “I think we have a good plan for Denzel when he gets healthy.”

He was also one of just a few unvaccinated players on the Panthers roster. Perryman said it was “his choice,” when asked by reporters about the decision.

The team now has limited depth at inside linebacker. Veteran Josh Bynes was one of the players signed due to the injury to Perryman. Bynes, however,, is now dealing with his own injury after being carted off of the practice field, but it is expected to be “short-term,” per Rhule.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.