Panthers make more roster cuts to get down to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kendall Donnerson (76) chases Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during the second half of an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Indianapolis won, 21-18. AP

Then there were 80.

The Carolina Panthers made a series of moves Monday and Tuesday to trim their roster down to 80 players ahead of the NFL’s second cut deadline at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced they waived defensive end Kendall Donnerson and released veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

The Panthers signed Donnerson in May prior to OTA’s before waiving him on May 26. They signed him again earlier this month, before waiving him again. Donnerson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers and has primarily been a practice squad player for multiple teams.

Reid is an eight-year veteran who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He also signed with the Panthers in May during OTAs.

The news of Reid and Donnerson’s departures comes a day after the Panthers announced that they had waived wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, offensive guard Marquel Harrell and defensive tackle Walter Palmore.

The Panthers signed Harrell and Palmer last week. They signed Hogan earlier in camp after a tryout. The Panthers practiced Monday for the first time since their preseason game on Saturday, and all five participated before being cut.

The Panthers must cut their roster down to 53 players by Aug. 31.