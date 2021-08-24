Panthers agree to 2-year extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson, left, reaches out to catch a pass as safety Sean Chandler, right, chases during practice at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The team held their practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFLÕs Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Robby Anderson is here to stay.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver has agreed to a two-year extension with the team, worth $29.5 million, per league sources with direct knowledge of the agreement. He is now on a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, including $20.5 million guaranteed. He previously had one year remaining on a two-year deal and was set to earn $8 million this season.

The wideout is known for his speed, and he paired well with new Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold for two years with the Jets. Darnold has thrown the most touchdown passes in his career to Anderson (11).

“(Anderson’s) super fast. He’s always someone who’s gonna take the top off,” Darnold said this month “There’s plenty of guys on this team to be able to do that, but when you have elite speed like Robby has, you’re gonna miss him (when he’s not on the field).”

Per a league source, the Panthers added $4 million to his earnings for this season. Anderson will average $12.5 million over the next three years, tied for 20th most among wide receivers. Former Panther Curtis Samuel is earning $11.5 million per season on his new deal with the Washington Football Team. His guaranteed money, however, is less than Samuel, who is receiving $21.5 million, per Spotrac.

Anderson will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 and the goal is that he will continue to be an integral part of the team’s passing game.

Anderson, 28, is coming off career highs in almost every receiving category. He had 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and averaged 68.5 yards per game. Despite that success, he finished the season with only three touchdowns, his fewest since his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2016.

Prior to signing with the Panthers last offseason, Anderson spent four seasons in New York. He was originally undrafted out of Temple, where Panthers coach Matt Rhule became a key figure in his life. Rhule, then coaching at Temple, assisted in Anderson in returning to the school and the football program after he was dismissed.

Anderson is also close with Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, who coached him for a portion of his time with the Owls.

The wide receiver was the only Panther to not participate in any of the team’s voluntary offseason program and he has missed time during training camp due to personal reasons and a hamstring injury.

The team is also looking to re-sign wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Donte Jackson. Moore had his fifth-year option picked up and is under contract for two more years, while Jackson is on the final year of his rookie deal. The deal will not preclude the Panthers from signing Moore long-term.

