He knocked his helmet off! The best photos from the Panthers-Ravens preseason game

The Panthers dropped their second straight preseason game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-3.
The unfavorable outcome for Carolina (and let’s be honest, no one cares who wins a preseason game, even if Baltimore has in 19 straight tries) didn’t prevent a collection of beautiful photos to be taken. The Observer’s Khadejeh Nikouyeh and Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez were on the sidelines for the game to capture the Panthers in action.
Scroll below to see some of the best photos from the Panthers-Ravens game.
Brian Burns knocks the helmet off of Tyler Huntley
