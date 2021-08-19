Panthers leave training camp in Spartanburg with injuries to key players

The Panthers practiced well against the Ravens on the final day of training camp in Spartanburg on Thursday, but they left with some injuries to key players.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes, who was the Panthers’ MVP in last week’s preseason game against the Colts, attended practice with his arm in a sling.

Rhule confirmed that it was a shoulder issue, but declined to elaborate further. He said Haynes would likely be out one to two weeks.

“It’s a unique thing for him that he has,” Rhule said. “We’ll be smart with him, bringing him back because it’s the preseason.”

Third-year defensive end Brian Burns was also shaken up, as he left practice on a golf cart with his arm wrapped. Left tackle Cameron Erving, who dealt with shoulder injuries earlier this offseason, was limited in practice. Right tackle Taylor Moton took the majority of the snaps at left tackle.

And DJ Moore, the Panthers’ top wide receiver, has a minor back injury he suffered Wednesday.

Rhule said “several starters” will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Ravens. It’s highly unlikely Moore, Erving and Burns will be among them.

“DJ got hit yesterday in the back and went down,” Rhule said. “And DJ is an absolute warrior. A lot of guys would say, ‘Coach, I can’t go today.’ He came out here, he warmed up and he went and got hit, and it tightened up on him.

“He wanted to keep going.”

Moore isn’t the only starting wide receiver who likely won’t play Saturday. Robby Anderson, who is dealing with a sore hamstring, did not participate for the second consecutive practice Thursday.

The regular season is three weeks away. Rhule and his staff have been taking a cautious approach, electing not to play starters in last week’s game.

He said he’s considering playing quarterback Sam Darnold on Saturday, but it depends on the health of those around him.

“That’s really what we’re leaning (toward) and hopefully that we’ll have enough guys healthy to be able to do that,” Rhule said.