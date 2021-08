Want to watch the Panthers-Ravens preseason game on TV? Here are the channels it’s on.

Carolina Panthers running back C.J. Saunders, left, runs past Baltimore Ravens defender Shaun Wade during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers continue the preseason this afternoon in Charlotte and if you’re flipping around FOX or CBS to find the game like a normal NFL weekend, chances are, you’ll be out of luck.

Today’s 1 p.m. game between the Panthers and Ravens — along with the next remaining Carolina preseason game — will be broadcast on the Panthers TV Network, a collection of affiliates inside the team’s market footprint.

If you’re in Charlotte, the Panthers’ preseason games will be on WSOC (ABC). In Raleigh or Durham, you can catch the game on WRAL (NBC). For a full list of Panthers TV affiliates, check below.

These stations should be available over the air and included in basic cable or satellite packages or on YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV subscriptions for cord-cutters.

Sunday’s local broadcast of the Panthers-Colts preseason game in Indianapolis dealt with technical difficulties that prevented fans from watching or hearing much of it.

Panthers TV channels

Location Station Network Augusta, Ga. WJBF ABC Charleston, S.C. WCSC CBS Charlotte, N.C. WSOC ABC Columbia, S.C. WACH FOX Myrtle Beach WMBF NBC Greensboro, N.C. WFMY CBS Greenville, N.C. WITN NBC Greenville, S.C. WSPA CBS Raleigh, N.C. WRAL NBC Roanoke, Va. WDBJ CBS Outer Banks WVEC ABC Wilmington, N.C. WSFX FOX

How to stream Panthers preseason games

One option for streaming the Panthers-Colts games is via YouTube TV or Hulu on your TV or computer. There is also an option to stream for free, but there’s a catch.

If you live inside the Panthers’ market, you can stream the game for free on Panthers.com, but only using a mobile device either through the team’s app or your mobile web browser.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Alternatively, you can keep up with the game by following Observer reporters Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg), Jonathan Alexander (@jonmalexander) and Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) on Twitter. They will be at Bank of America Stadium, along with Observer visual journalists, covering the game.