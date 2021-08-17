Football

Panthers set mask policy for games at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers fans are reminded of the face mask policy prior to the team playing the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Carolina Panthers fans are reminded of the face mask policy prior to the team playing the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 4, 2020. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Face coverings will now be required for the indoor spaces at Bank of America Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon that face coverings have to be worn by staff and guests in the indoor sections of the stadium. They are not required for the outside areas, which take up most of the stadium.

Some of the biggest areas included in the new policy are the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels..

Masks will be available at all stadium entrances and at guest relations and security booths. Being vaccinated is not a requirement for attending events at the stadium.

The first event this will be in place for is the Panthers’ preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Brett Favre urges no tackle football for kids under 14 in new PSA

August 17, 2021 5:25 PM

News

Bills’ Dawkins details 4-day hospital stay for COVID-19

August 17, 2021 5:26 PM

Sports

49ers S Clinton-Dix looks to prove he can still contribute

August 17, 2021 5:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service