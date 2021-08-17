Panthers set mask policy for games at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers fans are reminded of the face mask policy prior to the team playing the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 4, 2020. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Face coverings will now be required for the indoor spaces at Bank of America Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday afternoon that face coverings have to be worn by staff and guests in the indoor sections of the stadium. They are not required for the outside areas, which take up most of the stadium.

Some of the biggest areas included in the new policy are the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels..

Masks will be available at all stadium entrances and at guest relations and security booths. Being vaccinated is not a requirement for attending events at the stadium.

The first event this will be in place for is the Panthers’ preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.