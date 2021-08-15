Carolina Panthers’ time in Indianapolis a homecoming for safety Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers’ Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up with teaqmmates before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

Jeremy Chinn was torn.

The second-year Carolina Panthers safety knew that players signing autographs during training camp practices weren’t technically allowed due to protocols related to COVID-19, but fan after fan was yelling his name to come over and sign various memorabilia. Chinn decided to oblige, signing jerseys, footballs and more.

“I’m sorry for bringing a crowd,” one fan said as more people came to get an autograph. “We just love you.”

This impromptu signing session did not take down in Spartanburg or at Bank of America Stadium. Instead, it took place prior to the joint training camp practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday in Westfield, Indiana, where Chinn jerseys dotted the stands.

Hometown kid Jeremy Chinn taking some time to sign autographs and give out high fives before practice. Plenty of Chinn jerseys in the stands. One fan said, “Sorry for bringing a crowd, but we love you.” pic.twitter.com/ZYUGGWKQKN — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 13, 2021

For Chinn, the five days the Panthers spent in Indianapolis for the two practices and the preseason game marked a sort of homecoming.

The former second-round pick grew up in Fishers, Indiana, about a 20-minute drive from where the Colts hold the team’s training camp practices. He attended Fishers High School and was an All-State honoree, playing both defensive back and running back.

Coming back to his hometown as a professional football player for the first time wasn’t lost on Chinn.

“The whole bus ride (from the team’s hotel in downtown Indianapolis to practice) I’m like, ‘Man, I knew every building, passed by the mall,’ ” Chinn told The Observer. ”I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really at home, living my dream.’ It is really cool.”

Chinn grew up a Colts fan and recently counted a Peyton Manning jersey among one of his childhood favorites — along with a LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. Among his favorite players were Bob Sanders, Gary Brackett, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. Playing against the Colts for the first time as a NFL player wasn’t too much of a different experience.

“(But) if Peyton Manning was still on the team that would be different,” Chinn said.

At 23 years old, Chinn is already one of the star defensive players on a young defensive team. He’s being asked to do things that he was not asked to do last year, moving to the safety position, which will put his skills to the test after such a successful rookie season that included a game against the Minnesota Vikings with back-to-back interceptions and a team-high 117 tackles for the season.

Veteran Juston Burris cited Chinn as one of the key leaders among the defensive backs.

“Last year, I kind of fell into the role on accident, just playing so much,” Chinn said. “The older guys kind of looking at me, the way I played, I just kinda was given that type of role. Now I’m really starting to embrace it and enjoy it. I’m definitely growing and learning in that area.”

But despite the 2020 season and the way his teammates may view him, the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist feels he does not get the recognition that defensive end Chase Young or other young defenders receive.

“I feel like I’m definitely not getting, not the respect that I deserve, but I’m not getting the respect that I want, in the league, just around the NFL,” Chinn said. “I guess the people around the NFL, I know there’s a lot that I need to put in for me to get the respect that I want. I’m willing to do all of it.”

He put that on display during Friday’s practice, flying all over the field during the second day of team drills against the Colts. He was making plays all over the field, similar to what he showed last year, but from a different position and was responsible for a rather physical horse-collar tackle and a couple of passes defensed. Wherever the ball went, he often seemed to be one of the first Panthers in the area.

Chinn had people come out to see him each day of practice and is expecting a crowd of about 30 family and friends for Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the same place he played in a triple overtime win over Westfield High School his sophomore year.

Unfortunately for them, they are unlikely to see Chinn on the field at all, with the team resting most of the starters. That doesn’t mean the moment won’t be a special one.

“It’ll feel like a homecoming,” Chinn said. “I grew up in that stadium, loving the players that went through this and me being able to touch the field ... it’s a dream come true.”