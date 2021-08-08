Panthers ratchet up intensity at training camp. Here’s what they worked on Sunday

Matt Rhule was not happy about the way the Carolina Panthers practiced following last week’s day off from training camp.

He finished last Monday’s practice by saying the performances were not “good enough,” and that there were too many mistakes.

The Panthers returned to Wofford College on Sunday following Friday’s night Fan Fest practice at Bank of America Stadium and a day off Saturday. This time, the energy was apparent. The practice finished with an intense goal-line drill that featured some big hits and competition.

“You come off a day off, and a lot of teams can come out lethargic,” Rhule said. “ ... When you say, ‘Hey, it’s going to be live goal-line, it’s short-yardage, it’s 9-on-7, team run,’ you find out a little bit about your team, right? Do they push back? Or do they accept that? Our guys at the end, the ones were screaming to go out there again.”

One big play during the goal-line period came from second-year defensive tackle Bravvion Roy, who at the time was playing with the first-team in place of veteran DaQuan Jones. As soon as the ball was snapped, Roy got into the backfield and stuffed running back Rodney Smith, who was ultimately brought to the ground by safety Jeremy Chinn, much to the delight of the defensive players watching.

“The game itself is a man’s game, but goal-line is a man’s man’s game. There’s no way around it,” linebacker Haason Reddick said. “It’s a battle, who can get the most push. The fact that we were competing, going live, you love to see it.

“You don’t know how many times in a year you’re going to be on a goal-line during the season, but when it happens, you know it’s time to really bring it. We got to get knock back, we got to get push back. For (the) offense, we’ve got to get into the end zone.”

Worthy of recognition

Rhule recognized several players for their performances in training camp following Sunday’s practice, especially those who have taken advantage of extra opportunities.

When asked which players have stepped up with wide receiver Robby Anderson’s recent absence, Rhule pointed to rookies Terrace Marshall, who has been working with the first-team for much of camp, and Shi Smith, and receiver Omar Bayless. He also said that undrafted receiver C.J. Saunders has been one of the “standouts” of camp.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. rushes the ball downfield after catching a pass during practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“I always pay attention to the quarterbacks,” Rhule said. “They love throwing him the ball, they know he’s going to go get it.”

Saunders has consistently been one of the last players off the field after practices.

Rhule said second-year running back Rodney Smith out of Minnesota has looked “really, really quick” in the competition for the backup running back job.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Julian Stanford has been playing more linebacker and has proven he deserves to be in the mix at the job, Rhule said, after mostly playing special teams last year. Safety Sean Chandler also received some recognition for making plays on the ball almost every day.

Injuries and absences

Linebacker Shaq Thompson returned fully to practice for the first time since suffering an injury just over a week ago during the team’s practice at Gibbs Stadium.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye (soft-tissue), running back Darius Clark (concussion), wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (soft-tissue) remained out of practice. Receiver Krishawn Hogan, safety Kenny Robinson, defensive back Myles Hartsfield and guard John Miller also did not participate in Sunday’s practice, although Miller appeared to be taking a veteran’s day off.

Dennis Daley started in his place at right guard with the first-team offense. He is on pace to be key backup at multiple positions for the offensive line this season.

Center Matt Paradis left practice early with some back tightness. Left guard/center Pat Elflein filled in for him and Matt Kaskey shifted in at left guard with Elflein’s move. Paradis will not be at tomorrow’s practice due to a personal matter that had previously been excused by Rhule.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson missed a second straight practice due to a family matter in Florida.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back here soon,” Rhule said. “To me, family and stuff like that is more important than anything else. So I said, ‘Hey, go handle it and come on back when you can.’”

Notes from practice





▪ There’s a bit of friendly competition going on between the Panthers’ top pass rushers. Reddick and Brian Burns have made a friendly wager on who will finish the season with the most sacks. Whoever finishes with more will receive a custom golf cart, purchased by the loser.

“I’ll be seeing him at the end of the year,” Reddick said.

▪ Quarterback Sam Darnold had a good day overall. During the team’s 7-on-7 period, he went 4/6 with one of his incompletions coming on a pass that bounced off of Christian McCaffrey’s hands, and the other on a corner of the end zone throw to receiver DJ Moore, who was well covered by cornerback Donte Jackson. Rhule had the offense go through the motions of the play again immediately afterwards.

▪ Kicker Joey Slye made several kicks to end Sunday’s practice. Rhule called the defense over to taunt him while he attempted the kicks. Prior to his longest kick, a 53-yard attempt, Rhule said that if he makes it, the staff will have to run sprints, and if he missed, the players would have to run.

Luckily for the players, Slye made the kick, and the coaching and front office staff ran to end the day.

▪ Attendance at Sunday’s practice was the highest it has been for a morning practice since camp open, although it also felt like the hottest. The team had moved practice back an hour to 9:30 a.m., which didn’t help the heat of Spartanburg.

Play of the day

While Roy’s stop was probably the most eye-catching of the day, we’ll spread around some credit today. While tight end Dan Arnold has been getting much of the attention, and deservedly so, Ian Thomas, mid-stride, brought in a slightly high pass from Darnold in the back of the end zone.

Quote of the day

“I told (my agent), ‘Hey, I know Joe (Brady), I’m very comfortable with him. I know what he’s gonna try and do.’ I know how he can work the tight ends into the offense, and I thought it was gonna be a really, really good situation. But then also trusting myself that I can become the Ben Watson kind of guy back in New Orleans, Jared Cook, Jimmy Graham; those guys that played really well in that offense. That’s kind of the next step for me, and that’s something that I want to push myself to be every single day.”

- TE Dan Arnold, on if knowing the tight end’s role in the Panthers offense helped his decision to sign with the team.

Transactions

The Panthers waived undrafted offensive lineman David Moore, who was coached by the team during the Senior Bowl, and waived injured defensive end Austin Larkin, who was carted off the field during last week’s practice.

In corresponding moves, the team re-signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson, who was with the team during OTAs. Safety LaDarius Wiley was also signed as the team continues to iron out the depth at the safety position. Wiley spent time with the Seattle Seahawks while general manager Scott Fitterer worked for the team.

Monday’s schedule

The Panthers have two more practices at Wofford before heading off to Indianapolis later this week. Monday’s practice is currently scheduled for 8:30 a.m.