Hornets point guard heading to the New Orleans Pelicans

Charlotte Hornets guard DevonteÕ Graham, left, gives instructions to a teammate as he pushes the ball during third quarter action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham is on his way to New Orleans, a league source confirmed.

Graham is part of a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million contract. The Hornets will receive a 2022 first-round pick in return, the source said.

Stadium’s Shams Charania was the first to report it.

On Sunday, they extended a qualifying offer to Graham, making him a restricted free agent.

The Hornets drafted Graham, 26, in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft out of Kansas. He had a breakout year during the 2019-20 season, averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists, while shooting 37.3% from 3..

He averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists during the 2020-21 season.

The Hornets entered free agency with four free agents: Graham, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Graham wasn’t the only former Hornets player to leave in free agency. Zeller reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trailblazers.