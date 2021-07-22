Panthers Tracks: Training camp, Christian McCaffrey and more in this week’s newsletter

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

The Panthers training camp is less than a week away, which means football is finally back.

The Panthers secured their deal with Taylor Moton last week, and next week players will get to Spartanburg for the first day of practices.

Let’s get into this week’s Panthers Tracks.

Trivia!

1. Eight players on the Panthers’ roster went to Temple. Name four of those players.

2. The Carolina Panthers have played this song at every home game since 1996.

Training camp

Players arrive in Spartanburg on Tuesday for the first day of training camp Wednesday. The Panthers made a lot of upgrades this offseason, but will it be enough to get them to the playoffs.

Jonathan M. Alexander looks at Five reasons to be optimistic about the Carolina Panthers. And five reasons to worry.

Christian McCaffrey

Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is known for the amount of care he puts into his body. Before the 2020 season, he had never missed a game in his football career.

But in 2020, he missed all but three games because of shoulder, ankle and groin injuries.

McCaffrey has since recovered and is hoping to have a healthier season in 2021.

Alaina Getzenberg recently wrote about how McCaffrey’s trust in his trainer is the key to his success.

For more read here:

Christian McCaffrey’s trust in his trainer is key to his recovery, and future success

Other Panthers news

Former Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. spent three seasons in two different stints with the Carolina Panthers, where he had some of the best years of his career.

But last week, he hung up his cleats.

For more:

Former Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. calls it a career, retires from NFL

Trivia answers

1. Robby Anderson, Sean Chandler, Haason Reddick, Sam Franklin, Colin Thompson, Ventell Bryant, Keith Kirkwood, P.J. Walker.