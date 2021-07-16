Panthers Tracks: Taylor Moton signing that new contract was a very big deal

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

There’s almost one week to go until the start of the 2021 Carolina Panthers training camp.

Preparations are well underway as players and staff get closer to returning from vacation and making their way to Spartanburg, S.C.

But the big news of the week is that the Panthers signed right tackle Taylor Moton to a long-term deal. Moton was set to play on the franchise tag, but the two sides were able to agree to terms just before the deadline.

Let’s get into it.

1. How many of the Panthers’ total offensive snaps did Taylor Moton not play last year?

2. Was Taylor Moton called for any penalties during the 2020 season?

The deadline for getting a deal done was 4 p.m. July 15 (Thursday). Otherwise, Moton would play the 2021 season under the franchise tag and then become a free agent in 2022.

The Panthers and Moton’s agent agreed to terms just about an hour before then. The total value of the contract is five years, $85 million with $43 million guaranteed, per a league source with knowledge of the deal.

After starting the first two games of the 2018 season at left tackle, Moton has been a constant on the right side of the line and has played at least 99.5% of the team’s offensive snaps each of the last three years.

He is coming off his best season to date. Moton has allowed 10 sacks in his career, per Pro Football Focus, and only three last season. He has given up four career quarterback hits and allowed 19 pressures in 2020, which was the second-fewest among offensive tackles that played at least 1,000 snaps (Garett Bolles).

Moton was the only tackle to play 1,000 snaps in 2020 and not give up a single quarterback hit, per PFF.

Panthers Fan Fest is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 6 at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20. Each ticket costs $5 and can be purchased on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster.com.

1. Zero

2. Yes, one (false start).