Raiders’ Derek Carr has ambitious plan to bring Davante Adams to Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to recover a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

Although the Raiders have finished above .500 just once in the previous 18 seasons, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr is thinking big ahead the 2021 season.

While on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast, Carr outlined his, uh, ambitious plan for recruiting Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The two were teammates on the Fresno State football team in 2013, and Carr has previously said he would like to play again with Adams in the NFL.

Adams responded by saying he’s still with the Packers but added maybe there would be something more to talk about after the upcoming season.

Collinsworth asked Carr about Adams’ comments.

“Davante, he’s one of my best friends,” Carr said. “When he said that, I said I’m going to full-court press the guy when he’s a free agent. There’s no doubt. I’m gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I’ll buy him a car, whatever I’ve got to do I’ll offer that man because I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. They would just fit so well in that room.

“I’m allowed to say those things. Our organization isn’t, but I’m going to say it. He’s my best friend, I think he’s one of the best, he’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

Carr laid out his ideal situation for getting Adams into the silver and black. It involves the Raiders turning around their fortunes.

“He’s focused on being a Packer, and I know that because I see how he works,” Carr said. “I know how he works, and I know how much it means to him. He’s focused on that, and honestly I’m focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl and hopefully he’s in it so I can beat his butt too. That’s the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side a little bit.”

You can listen to the podcast here.