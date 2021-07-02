Panthers Tracks: Training camp schedule, exclusive interview with Greg Olsen

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

This week has largely been about good news surrounding the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced that training camp practices will once again be open to the public and that Fan Fest will be making its return to Bank of America Stadium.

Greg Olsen also provided a positive update on his son, TJ, who is recovering from a heart transplant in his conversation with Observer columnist Scott Fowler.

Check out all of this week’s stories.

TRIVIA!





1. How often has Panthers training camp been held at Wofford College?

2. Who is the tallest player on the current Panthers roster?

CATCHING UP WITH GREG OLSEN

The former Panthers tight end has been on an emotional roller coaster the past few months. TJ, who is 8-years old, received a heart transplant in June. He was born with congenital heart disease and has had multiple surgeries in his life, but is recovering well from the latest procedure.

Olsen also recently held the first “Tight End University” with star tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce, bringing together a number of NFL players to learn and bond. He also shared his thoughts with Fowler on Terrace Marshall Jr. being given his No. 88 jersey so quickly.

Read the full interview here.

JERMAINE CARTER

The Panthers have yet to fill the void at inside linebacker left behind by future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly. The team signed free agent linebacker Denzel Perryman in the offseason, but Jermaine Carter will also be competing for a chance at the starting role. He spoke with Jonathan M. Alexander about his background and goals for the upcoming season.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Welcome back, fans. The Panthers will have 14 practices free and open to the public at Wofford College this summer. No autographs will be allowed due to players and coaches needing to keep a distance from fans, per NFL and NFL Players Association policy.

Take a look at the full schedule and all of the details.

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

▪ What are some of the biggest questions lingering for the Panthers heading into training camp? We broke down three key ones to keep an eye on.

▪ Panthers WR Ventell Bryant has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

TRIVIA ANSWERS

1. 26 years. Outside of the 2020 season, the Panthers have held training camp at Wofford since 1995, the team’s first year.

2. Offensive tackle Matt Kaskey (6-foot-7).