Panthers mailbag: What’s the latest on left tackle situation, ceiling for 2021 season?

What about left tackle for the Carolina Panthers? That’s the biggest question on everyone’s mind, and rightfully so.

The Panthers are now done with the offseason program and will go on a break before training camp next month.

You have questions and we’re here to answer them:

Chris Cioffi asks: Should I be excited about the offensive weapons and protection from the offensive line surrounding Sam Darnold and will the defense be good enough to give him chances to succeed?

I think whether the offensive line can protect Sam Darnold is one of the biggest questions the Panthers will face as they enter the 2021 season.

The Panthers are solid at center and right tackle with Matt Paradis and Taylor Moton, respectively. Right guard John Miller, who wasn’t bad last year, returns for a second year with the Panthers. And I think Dennis Daley has potential to be solid at left guard. He showed that some last year before he was injured.

But left tackle, perhaps the most important position on the offensive line, has not been solidified, and that would worry me. We’ll expand on that point later in this mailbag.

One of the biggest reasons Darnold struggled, aside from his mechanics, was his lack of protection and lack of weapons. The Panthers have good enough weapons that Darnold should be able to succeed. If he doesn’t, then that’s on him and his coaches for not preparing him.

The defense, on paper, looks much better than it was in 2020. Younger players like Jeremy Chinn and Derrick Brown are a year older and have more experience. And they’ve also added some veterans like A.J. Bouye, Haason Reddick and DaQuan Jones. Brian Burns is also entering the beginning stages of his prime.

The Panthers have the pieces on defense, they just have to put it together.

— JMA

PanthersDrafter asks: I’m worried about the left tackle spot. Any way the team brings any other options in?

It was hard just to pick one question about the situation at left tackle. There were so many from which to choose.

Sure, the Panthers will look to add more talent across the offensive line, including left tackle, especially if the health of Trent Scott and Cam Erving does not continue to improve as the team is expecting. That’s the same for multiple positions on the roster. But a serious, starting left tackle coming in and saving the offensive line? Probably not. The team did not bring in any tryout players at left tackle despite opportunities to do so.

There aren’t starting-caliber left tackles just sitting around waiting to be signed. Bringing Russell Okung back has been mentioned by many fans. Okung missed nine games last year due to injury and will turn 33-years-old during the season. He would have to be willing to accept a low salary, or the signing wouldn’t be worth it. An unlikely scenario and not really an answer to the problem.

Head coach Matt Rhule shared that rookie Brady Christensen has been lining up on the right side of the line and isn’t as much in the mix at left tackle at this point. That leaves Erving, likely the leading contender to start right now, Scott, Daley and Greg Little.

The Panthers passed up on multiple left tackles in the draft by trading back and taking Christensen, knowing his length was a better fit on the right side. Clearly, they felt comfortable with the talent level acquired in free agency and on the roster.

Is it concerning that there still isn’t an obvious answer at the position that has been a turnstile since Jordan Gross retired after the 2013 season? Yes, of course. Left tackle remains the biggest hole on the roster, but there are only so many options for actually improving the situation at this point, short of a major move.

— AG

DameyDame on Twitter asks: What’s the locker room culture like heading into training camp?

It’s hard to get a gauge on the locker room this early in the season. Most of what happens in a locker room occurs during the season, and how teams respond to wins and losses.

But what I can say is that the Panthers players looked at OTAs as an opportunity to get to know each other before training camp starts. Only one player — Robby Anderson — was absent from OTAs, and he returned for minicamp.

The Panthers prioritized accountability in Year 1 of the Matt Rhule era. Perhaps they can continue that in Year 2.

— JMA

Kevin Brown asks: What is the holdup with a Moton extension? Could the team be waiting to see if he can be moved to (left tackle) in training camp?

The Panthers and right tackle Moton’s agent only have until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term deal. If nothing is done before then, he will play on the tag and be set to enter free agency next year where a big contract from some team, possibly the Panthers, awaits. Giving Moton a new contract after training camp begins is not on the table.

Moton is not currently being considered as a serious option at left tackle. Some snaps at left tackle while multiple players are out due to injury doesn’t mean someone is moving positions.

“We were down some guys,” Rhule said when asked about the possibility of Moton at left tackle. “I think if we were planning on doing it, it would be a full-time move at this point, but … we’re just giving him some reps. Just like the right guard sometimes plays left guard. Taylor’s a great guy, he wants to always challenge himself, so he’s trying to do new things.”

Right tackles are also an important part of the line, and Moton has significant experience playing on the right side. A league source told The Observer earlier this month that getting a long-term contract done before July 15 is unlikely but not impossible. Moton wants to be paid appropriately and will play on the almost $14 million franchise tag if things continue as they are and nothing gets done. Any long-term deal would have to benefit both sides, which isn’t easy to accomplish.

— AG

DJ Bien-Aime asks: What are your predictions on quarterback?

This is a hard one. After watching Darnold on film from his time with the Jets, one of my takeaways was that he needed to work on his mechanics and footwork.

Fortunately, that’s something Panthers’ quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan has tried to address this offseaason. Darnold also needed a better surrounding cast with the Jets. And you already know that.

But it’s hard for me to say that Darnold will be successful, if I haven’t seen him actually be successful. Nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions doesn’t give me a lot of confidence. In fact, it reminds me of former Panthers’ quarterback Jimmy Clausen’s season in 2011. I doubt he’ll have that kind of season, though.

Darnold will have better weapons overall, and the offensive line should be better, too. He’s also young and still learning. Unless Darnold throws a ton of interceptions, the Panthers shouldn’t be playing from behind as much as the Jets were in 2020.

If I’m making a prediction, I think he’ll be better than he was with the Jets. But I don’t see him tearing it up.

— JMA

Shaked Bar-Tal asks: When will the Panthers announce plans for training camp as far as fans go and Panthers Fan Fest?

This could come in the next couple of weeks. Final details are still being sorted out.

— AG

Allen Sturgill asks: Why does the media continues to ask players about vaccinations?

The topic of COVID-19 vaccines will likely follow the NFL for the coming months. Players who are not vaccinated have a higher chance of missing games during the regular season. Any player has the right not to answer a question. Vaccination status is relevant to how the team will conduct itself throughout the year and could make a big impact in regard to player availability.

— AG

Sharkboy asks: Can someone please say something: anything about Denzel Perryman!!!!!!! I feel like he’s going to be a huge difference-maker for us yet I haven’t heard many people talking about him at all. Where does he fit into the equation?

Denzel Perryman will likely either start or be a key rotational player at middle linebacker this year if he has a great camp. That’s what he was brought to Carolina for after Tahir Whitehead struggled in his only season with the Panthers.

Perryman has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career. In his six seasons with the Chargers, he played in 69 of their 96 games.

He finished the 2020 season with 48 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits while playing in 13 games and starting six. It was one of the lowest statistical seasons of his career.

But he doesn’t miss many tackles. He had only three missed tackles in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.

Perryman has said that Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer like the energy he could bring to this defense.

But how he holds up in a 17-game season will be something to watch.

— JMA