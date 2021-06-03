How Jeremy Chinn’s role may change for the Carolina Panthers in 2021

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn celebrates after returning a fumble 17-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

When the Carolina Panthers drafted Jeremy Chinn in 2020, it was his versatility that intrigued them.

Though he primarily played safety in college, Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow thought he had the ability to play multiple positions. During the 2020 season, the Panthers used him in a variety of ways — primarily at SAM linebacker and some at safety.

This season that could change.

Chinn has spent most of his time during offseason team activities in the defensive back room and may see more time as a defensive back than as a linebacker. After the season, Snow said he was considering using Chinn more at safety to preserve his long-term health. Chinn dealt with old knee injury that limited him in practices and caused him to miss one game.

He had a procedure done this offseason to clean up the knee.

“That’s definitely a factor as well,” Chinn said Wednesday about his health. “Me being a smaller linebacker. It’s not typical you see 218-, 220-pound linebackers in the NFL.”

Chinn played well at linebacker for the Panthers last season. In 15 games, he had 117 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, an interception and two defensive touchdowns. He was one of the top candidates for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020.

But the Panthers have a bigger need at safety than at linebacker after signing linebackers Haason Reddick and Denzel Perryman this offseason.

Since Tre Boston was released, the Panthers haven’t done much to address safety. The player most likely to start at safety if Chinn doesn’t is Sam Franklin, who is entering his second season. The former undrafted free agent started four games last year when safety Juston Burris was injured.

“It really kind of depends on how everyone else comes along, right?” coach Matt Rhule said last week. “Like how does Sam Franklin, how do those guys develop?

“If you feel like they’re starting safeties, then we can use Chinn in a more hybrid role. If we feel like you know what, he’s just that good at safety, we’ll keep him there.

“I would anticipate us doing what we did last year, moving him around,” he continued. “I think, to me, when you have a chess piece like that, you’ve got to utilize his versatility.”

Chinn played safety throughout his college career at Southern Illinois, where he was a consensus FCS All-American. The Panthers fell in love with Chinn at the 2020 Senior Bowl and traded up in the second round to get him.

When Chinn was asked whether he had a preference as to which position he wanted to play, he said, “Not really.”

“I’m comfortable playing safety, I’m comfortable playing any position,” Chinn said. “So wherever I’m needed, that’s where I’ll play.”